David Corenswet, the actor set to play 'Superman' in the upcoming film directed by James Gunn, has shared his experiences wearing the iconic superhero costume.

In an interview with People magazine, Corenswet revealed that getting in and out of the suit isn't straightforward, citing the lack of a single zipper for easy bathroom access.

Corenswet explained that despite having multiple zippers on the suit, there isn't a simple solution for bathroom breaks.

"There are lots of zippers, but there's no single zipper that allows me to go to the bathroom, which you would think would be quite straightforward," he said, as quoted by People magazine.

The team explored options for better access but ultimately decided against it due to associated costs.

Despite the challenges, Corenswet praised his dresser, Scotty, for his assistance and support throughout the filming process.

Scotty played a crucial role in helping Corenswet manoeuvre in and out of the suit quickly, allowing for necessary breaks when needed.

"He would make excuses for me if I needed, and we got very good together at getting in and out of the suit, so he would do it quite quickly, and I could take breaks if I needed to over the course of a day," Corenswet said, as quoted by People magazine.

Corenswet recalled his first experience trying on the Superman suit, describing it as "underwhelming" since it was still in pieces during the fitting.

To play the role, Corenswet packed on around 40 pounds of muscle, which posed its own set of challenges when fitting into the tailored suit.

He confessed to feeling claustrophobic the first time he wore the suit, experiencing a sense of confinement and pressure in various areas simultaneously.

Corenswet bonded with his co-star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, over their characters' relationship.

"I think James felt like the relationship between Clark and Lois was integral to the heart of the story and the success of the movie, and so we spent a lot of time talking through those scenes and talking about our characters and our relationship," Corenswet said.

'Superman' will release on July 11.

