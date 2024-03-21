DJ Alan Walker who is currently in India will soon start his India tour. From September onwards, Walker will be seen performing in different cities

DJ Alan Walker

Listen to this article DJ Alan Walker to perform in different Indian cities starting September x 00:00

Renowned DJ Alan Walker is currently in India. And in a good news for his fans here in the country, he is all set to perform in India later this year. Alan Walker will perform from September to October of this year, covering places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai and Kolkata.

The Norwegian musician will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project. This initial release premiered in December 2023 and featured 10 tracks, including five new compositions. Excited to be back in India, Alan said, "I'm so excited to be back in India on my biggest tour ever and to share new music with everyone. Indian crowds always bring such amazing energy and I can't wait to create some unforgettable moments together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, "We are ecstatic to welcome Alan Walker back to India for this monumental tour. His previous performances with Sunburn have been nothing short of spectacular, and we are confident that this tour will surpass all fan expectations. Get ready for an unforgettable musical ride!"

Alan Walker meets Virat Kohli:

During his visit to India, Walker also met with cricketer Virat Kohli and had a brief interaction with the cricketer. The video of their interaction has gone viral on social media. At the recent unboxing event organized by the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, Alan reached out to congratulate Virat for what he thought was the birth of a baby girl. However, Kohli politely corrected Walker, revealing that he had recently welcomed a baby boy.

In the clip, Kohli welcomed Alan to India, to which the singer responded, "It's great to be back." Alan then mistakenly said, "I just heard you got a daughter?" Kohli corrected him, stating, "I just had a son." Confirming the correction, Alan said, "A son?" Upon Kohli's nod, Alan responded, "Wow, congratulations! Amazing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Walker (@alanwalkermusic)

Walker also made his live debut at an Indian cricket league with #RCBUnbox at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. The 26-year-old global star delivered an eclectic performance that lasted over 30 minutes and entertained a full house of over 25,000 attendees. Taking audiences by surprise and incorporating a crossover element to his set, he sampled an impromptu remix of ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ from the blockbuster film, KGF.