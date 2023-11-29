Dolly reacts to Keanu Reeves wearing her Playboy costume

Breaking News
She discussed Reeves’s mother Patricia Taylor having been a costume designer for her decades ago.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton recalled meeting Keanu Reeves before he became an actor and responded to him saying that he once wore an iconic costume of hers for Halloween. She spoke about her connection to the actor, 59, while on The Drew Barrymore Show. She discussed Reeves’s mother Patricia Taylor having been a costume designer for her decades ago.


She said that Taylor had even worked on the outfit that was modelled by Parton on the cover of Playboy in 1978, which she has since recreated. The outfit showcased in the magazine included a black bustier, bunny ears and a bowtie. As per reports, Parton told Barrymore, 48, during the interview: “I remember Keanu when he was little and [Taylor] would bring him over to my house when we were [doing a] fitting.” 


Parton later described Reeves as “great,” adding that the actor is “the sweetest guy”. Barrymore added: “I heard that he wore [the costume] for Halloween one year and said it’s his favourite costume.” Parton seemed surprised, “Aww, did he? That’s sweet.”


