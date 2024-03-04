Breaking News
Emily Blunt reveals 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan 'loves to gossip'

Updated on: 04 March,2024 06:34 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Emily said, "We'd be on set, and I'd be like, 'Chris, did you hear about this thing?' And he goes, 'No. What? Tell me.' He's so wonderful and cool. And I just adore him.”

Emily Blunt and Christopher Nolan. Pics/AFP

British actress Emily Blunt has revealed that her 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan loves to "gossip". The actress, who essayed the role of Kitty Oppenheimer -- the wife of the American physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer -- in the Oscar-nominated biopic, has shared that the 53-year-old filmmaker is nothing like what people would expect and is "so understated as a person," reports ‘Female First UK’.


Speaking with Australia's WHO magazine, Emily said: "Someone calls and says he wants to meet, at which point you put a jetpack on, and you go, you run. His ideas are so vast, and they transcend your normal understanding of things. Maybe that's what pins everyone to their seats, that sense of wonder he elicits in people. And yet he's so understated as a person.”


The actress further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “He doesn't walk around like this walking brain; he watches 'Love Actually' every year. He loves to gossip. We'd be on set, and I'd be like, 'Chris, did you hear about this thing?' And he goes, 'No. What? Tell me.' He's so wonderful and cool. And I just adore him.”


Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer's lead star Cillian Murphy recently revealed Nolan enlists members of his family to deliver his movie scripts.

The 47-year-old star, who has worked with the director on six films, revealed the scripts are always printed on red paper to ensure they can't be photocopied and the moviemaker ensures secrecy by getting trustworthy relatives to hand-deliver them to his stars if he's unable to do it himself.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

