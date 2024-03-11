Breaking News
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling reunite at Oscars 2024 event, netizens say, 'My La La Land heart can't take it'

Updated on: 11 March,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Ryan Gosling took the stage for a highly anticipated performance, going all out with his 'Kenergy' to sing "I’m Just Ken." Emma Stone joined him, creating a moment that without a doubt caused a couple of meltdowns

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reunite

For all the fans of 'La La Land,' here's some exciting news! The Oscars 2024, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, brought the glamour everyone was anticipating. Ryan Gosling took the stage for a highly anticipated performance, going all out with his 'Kenergy' to sing "I’m Just Ken." Emma Stone joined him, creating a moment that without a doubt caused a couple of meltdowns.


Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling reunite at Oscars 2024


Gosling, along with 65 other "Kens," guitarist Slash, and musician Mark Ronson, delivered the performance. It started with Gosling serenading Margot Robbie from the audience, leading to an energetic stage collaboration with Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and more. The highlight was when Gosling, near Emma Stone, handed her the mic for a duet. Yes, we finally got our La La Land, Crazy, Stupid, Love reunion! These two together are pure magic!


Emma and Ryan had a friendly interaction at the beginning of the night, even waving at each other from their corners of the room. Fans wondered about the possibility of these two collaborating on a project in the future, but until then, they'll have to settle for these small moments between them to keep their hopes alive.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling reunite at Oscars 2024, take a look:

Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

It was a big time for Emma Stone. For the night, Emma went for a soft glam makeup look with her auburn-red hair styled in loose curls. Her light mint strapless column gown had a tulip bustier and a crinoline-like design, capturing the Old Hollywood vibe for hourglass silhouettes this season. 

The gown featured a subtle shell motif on the silk cloqué jacquard, giving it a fresh and fitting look for both her character in 'Poor Things' and Stone, who seems to effortlessly pull off any style.

She also won the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2024 for her performance in the film 'Poor Things.'Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone!"

Emma won over Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro).'Poor Things' also bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Earlier Emma Stone won the Best Actor award for her performance in 'Poor Things' at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024.In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times.

