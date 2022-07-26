Fans cheer for nervous Jin at 'Emergency Declaration' premiere, singer opens up about acting debut

Jin has reacted to speculations of his acting debut

Jin/Instagram

While Jin is usually the confident 'Worldwide handsome' star, fans know he is an introvert. On Monday, Jin attended the VIP screening of 'Emergency Declaration' and was seen shyly greeting fans, the media and other stars. A video of Jin trying to settle his nerves instantly went viral, with fans cheering him on social media, assuring him that he did a great job. Earlier at J-Hope’s pre-release bash, Jin had stayed away from the cameras and was found reading web-toons.

My Seokjinie baby must ne protected at all cost !!!



He is so precious 😭



KIM SEOKJIN AT VIP PREMIERE



Always listening to Yours by Jin #Yours_Jin & tuning in to Super Tuna #SuperTuna_Jin by #BTSJIN #SEOKJIN of @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/Ck7hPjXVT7 — GRAPHICS JIN (@GraphicsJin) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Jin has also opened up about speculations of his acting debut. He took to Weverse and wrote, “I enjoyed watching the movie! Although I didn’t make an appearance in it. Thank you so much to all our Armys who came to cheer me on. Because of you I think I was able to loosen up a bit. Army I love you. I’m working hard preparing with my main job as well so everyone, please just wait a little bit.”

Earlier, Kim Nam-gil opened up on working with young people including Jin, leading to speculation that Jin had acted in a film with Kim.

Also Read: BTS's J-Hope leaves for Lollapalooza, Jin flaunts his tennis skills