'Fast X' movie review: A trippy, ridiculous sequel spinning out of control

Film: Fast X

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daneila, Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno

Director: Louis Leterrier

Rating: 2.5/5

Runtime: 142 min

If you are looking for logic you certainly won’t find it in the 10th edition of this action franchise that has gone familial in its efforts to add action stars to its already overflowing cast. The series that began with motley car crazy crews, unemployed youth, and pointless racing challenges and upped its ante along the way to earn some undercover jobs for its star car enthusiasts, has lost most of its sheen in the last two editions.

It feels like the franchise is spinning around wildly looking for an anchor to shore up its efforts to fuel interest among the younger fans. This edition, as Vin Diesel suggested at its premiere, was supposed to be the first of a three-part finale but given the investment in adding and bringing back known faces, it doesn’t look like the producers want to give us a break anytime soon. With a new director, Louis Leterrier the French director of the “Transporter” movies and epics, like “Clash of the Titans,” in the driver's seat, Vin Diesel and company seem to be seeking an adrenaline rush just by virtue of having fast cars and buff action stars vandalizing public property in their efforts to score big. “There’s a war coming. Sides are being chosen, and everyone you love will be destroyed,” warns Charlize Theron’s super-hacker Cipher, who was once a villain and now purports to be the ‘enemy of their enemy’ and so a friend. Even chief villain Jason Momoa goes bizarre in his efforts to hijack the narrative and make Diesel and company earn their brownie points. The narrative recalls other films in this series. The script by Dan Mazeau and "Fast Five" director Justin Lin (who preferred to be left out of direction) plays like a parody of the franchise.

This film does not even have a story - it’s just an elaborate reunion of all the A-list characters the previous nine movies introduced, with most of them facing death because the villain Jason Momoa’s diabolical Dante, wants revenge. His angst dates back to ‘Fast Five’ where his Brazilian crime lord father Hernan Reyes met his maker. Characters are constantly jumping in and out of speeding vehicles, and the trippy narrative straddles South American and European countries, rushing full steam ahead into the most incredulous and impossible stunts possible. It’s all obviously VFX driven and finished with post-production polish so they do the job of enthusing the fans quite efficiently. This edition impractically jams in so many existing and new characters, both living and presumed dead. With the narrative constantly flexing its lack of mortality all through its series run, you can be rest assured that those presumed dead in this edition are bound to be resurrected in the future.

Brainless and ridiculous on all fronts, this action-packed extravaganza is likely to be a thrill ride only for its die-hard fans.

