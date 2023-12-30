Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Film editor Toby Yates son of director Peter Yates dies at 61

Film editor Toby Yates, son of director Peter Yates, dies at 61

Updated on: 30 December,2023 06:21 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The son of Oscar-nominated director-producer Peter Yates, Toby Yates died after a 40-year career as a film editor in Hollywood

Film editor Toby Yates, son of director Peter Yates, dies at 61

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Film editor Toby Yates, son of director Peter Yates, dies at 61
x
00:00

Toby Yates, the son of Oscar-nominated director-producer Peter Yates, died after a 40-year career as a film editor in Hollywood, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He was 61. Yates worked often with filmmaker Karen Moncrieff, editing her debut film, 'Blue Car,' as well as 'The Dead Girl' and 'The Trials of Cate McCall.'


He also edited' The Moon and the Stars' for filmmaker John Irvin, for which he got the best editor award at the Milano International Film Festival, as well as 'The Midnight Meat Train' and 'No One Lives' for director Ryuhei Kitamura. He most recently edited Damian Harris's film 'Brave the Dark.'


Toby Robert Quentin Yates was born in London on September 18, 1962, and reared in both London and New York City. While in high school, he studied filmmaking and editing, first as an apprentice editor and then as an assistant editor for Roy Lovejoy (2001: A Space Odyssey, Aliens).


Yates attended the Columbia University School of Arts for film studies after graduating from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and received the inaugural MTV Student Award for directing. He then directed plays in London and Los Angeles.

In 1998, he edited Cleopatra's Second Husband and Brown's Requiem, both adapted from James Ellroy's debut novel. One of his father's final directorial efforts, Don Quixote, starring John Lithgow, was cut in 2000.

He has worked on TV shows including Brothers & Sisters and Shameless, as well as teaching editing at the American Film Institute and Maine Media, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

His wife, designer Min Young Lee, whom he married in 2014, and his 9-year-old son Peter survive him, as do his mother, Virginia Pope Yates, a film publicist; sister Miranda; nephew Theodore; and niece Beatrice.

Notably, Peter Yates was recognized for directing 'Bullitt,' 'The Friends of Eddie Coyle,' 'The Deep,' and 'Suspect,' among many other films. He received multiple directing and best picture Oscar nods for his efforts on both 'Breaking Away' and 'The Dresser.'

He died of heart failure in 2011 at the age of 81.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK