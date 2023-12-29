Storm damages houses, knocks out power in UK

More than 31,000 homes were reconnected, but about 14,000 others remained without power on Thursday morning

The storm caused huge property damage in Manchester. Pic/X

A storm that battered the UK with high winds and heavy snow damaged houses, canceled trains and left thousands of people without electricity Thursday across Scotland and parts of northern England.

Workers dealt with wind speeds of 80 miles per hour in some coastal areas of Scotland as they tried to restore power to households and businesses that were cut off when falling branches and other debris hit utility lines. More than 31,000 homes were reconnected, but about 14,000 others remained without power on Thursday morning.

Storm Gerrit also caused widespread disruption to train service across Scotland, where travel on some lines was suspended until officials could carry out a full inspection of the rail network. A falling tree hit the driver’s cabin on one train, but no one was injured. Snow also blocked some roads in Scotland. In the city of Manchester in northwest England, police said they received numerous reports late Wednesday of homes being damaged.

