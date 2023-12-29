Breaking News
Mumbai: Why manja deaths are difficult to solve
Mumbai: Ghatkopar upgrade Phase 1 completed
Mumbai: Metro eats up one-third of multi-faith crematorium
Mumbai: Aarey-BKC Metro to have 260 round trips every day
Mumbai: City to stay warm till first week of January
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 17 Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui latter ends up breaking down soon after

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui, latter ends up breaking down soon after

Updated on: 29 December,2023 08:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

In the latest promo for the show, Vicky Jain is seen questioning the facade of Munawar Faruqui. After hearing all of these allegations, Munawar was seen breaking into tears

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui, latter ends up breaking down soon after

Bigg Boss 17

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui, latter ends up breaking down soon after
x
00:00

Bigg Boss 17 is only giving us more Munawar Faruqui content these past few days. Ever since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house, his personal life has been poked and prodded at by housemates and netizens. In the latest promo for the show, Vicky Jain is seen questioning the facade of Munawar Faruqui. After hearing all of these allegations, Munawar was seen breaking into tears. 


 Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


According to the promo, Bigg Boss gave a 'court' task to the contestants and says that Munawar is a popular contestant in the Bigg Boss house for many reasons currently. Vicky seems to want to discuss all the reasons why his popularity is soaring these days. He says, "So why not end the issue by talking about all these things today? If there is any allegation, let's file a court case," says Bigg Boss.

Right after this, a court was held in Bigg Boss's house, and Munawar Faruqui was out on the stand. Ankita became the lawyer for Munawar, and Vicky Jain was seen backing the opposition.

Previously on Bigg Boss 17

On the last episode, Munawar and Mannara engage in a heated argument. The video starts off with Munawar telling Mannara, "Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, vo mai kabhi puri nahi kar paunga. (I won't be able to fulfil the expectations you have of me.]" To which Mannara replies, "Yahi teri sachai hai life ki. Jo tu adhuri cheeze chodta hai na. [This is the truth about your life. You always leave things incomplete.)"

Munawar Faruqui replies, "Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta. (I don't want to maintain a friendship with you in this game. You're saying I don't complete things.) This is the first thing I completed. Full Stop." He then adds, "Aapko rishto mein clarity chahiye thi. Aap mere dost nahi ho. Aur na hi hoge. (You needed clarity in relationships. You are not my friend. And you won't be.)" Towards the end of the, Mannara Chopra says, "Of course. Mai bhi nahi hu ab. [Even I am not your friend now.]"

Bigg Boss 17 is available to stream on Jio Cinema

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan Munawar Faruqui ankita lokhande Vicky Jain TV News TV updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK