Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui, latter ends up breaking down soon after

In the latest promo for the show, Vicky Jain is seen questioning the facade of Munawar Faruqui. After hearing all of these allegations, Munawar was seen breaking into tears

Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is only giving us more Munawar Faruqui content these past few days. Ever since his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house, his personal life has been poked and prodded at by housemates and netizens. In the latest promo for the show, Vicky Jain is seen questioning the facade of Munawar Faruqui. After hearing all of these allegations, Munawar was seen breaking into tears.

Vicky Jain attempts to school Munawar Faruqui

According to the promo, Bigg Boss gave a 'court' task to the contestants and says that Munawar is a popular contestant in the Bigg Boss house for many reasons currently. Vicky seems to want to discuss all the reasons why his popularity is soaring these days. He says, "So why not end the issue by talking about all these things today? If there is any allegation, let's file a court case," says Bigg Boss.

Right after this, a court was held in Bigg Boss's house, and Munawar Faruqui was out on the stand. Ankita became the lawyer for Munawar, and Vicky Jain was seen backing the opposition.

Previously on Bigg Boss 17

On the last episode, Munawar and Mannara engage in a heated argument. The video starts off with Munawar telling Mannara, "Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, vo mai kabhi puri nahi kar paunga. (I won't be able to fulfil the expectations you have of me.]" To which Mannara replies, "Yahi teri sachai hai life ki. Jo tu adhuri cheeze chodta hai na. [This is the truth about your life. You always leave things incomplete.)"

Munawar Faruqui replies, "Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta. (I don't want to maintain a friendship with you in this game. You're saying I don't complete things.) This is the first thing I completed. Full Stop." He then adds, "Aapko rishto mein clarity chahiye thi. Aap mere dost nahi ho. Aur na hi hoge. (You needed clarity in relationships. You are not my friend. And you won't be.)" Towards the end of the, Mannara Chopra says, "Of course. Mai bhi nahi hu ab. [Even I am not your friend now.]"

Bigg Boss 17 is available to stream on Jio Cinema