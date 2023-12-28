Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui ends his friendship with Mannara Chopra amid growing romance with Ayesha Khan

In the latest promo video for the controversial reality TV show, it seems the once-solid friendship between Munawar and Mannara has come to an end

The Bigg Boss 17 house has been up in a storm ever since the entry of Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Khan. Munawar previously shared a close friendship with Mannara Chopra, with fans even saying that something may have been brewing between the two. Now, in the latest promo video for the controversial reality TV show, it seems the once-solid friendship is at a crossroads, with Munawar looking like he has ended the friendship.

Munawar Faruqui ends his friendship with Mannara Chopra

In the latest promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Munawar and Mannara engage in a heated argument. The video starts off with Munawar telling Mannara, "Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, vo mai kabhi puri nahi kar paunga. (I won't be able to fulfil the expectations you have of me.]" To which Mannara replies, "Yahi teri sachai hai life ki. Jo tu adhuri cheeze chodta hai na. [This is the truth about your life. You always leave things incomplete.)"

Munawar Faruqui replies, "Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta. (I don't want to maintain a friendship with you in this game. You're saying I don't complete things.) This is the first thing I completed. Full Stop." He then adds, "Aapko rishto mein clarity chahiye thi. Aap mere dost nahi ho. Aur na hi hoge. (You needed clarity in relationships. You are not my friend. And you won't be.)" Towards the end of the promo, Mannara Chopra says, "Of course. Mai bhi nahi hu ab. [Even I am not your friend now.]"

The caption of the video read, “Is this really the end of Munawar and Mannara's friendship?”

Previous fight between Munawar and Mannara Chopra

Just three days ago, Munawar and Mannara got into a bad tiff. In the episode, Mannara was telling Vicky that she isn’t the same Mannara who came inside the house.

Munawar, who is sitting in the garden area with Ayesha Khan, then replies to Mannara by saying, “You think this is very classy.” Mannara says no, "It is very trashy."

Ayesha gets into the fight and says that she is playing the game not individually but with the help of others. Mannara then replies that Ayesha should have come in the next season and added, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, jaise unke bahaar ke friend shayad individually bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived here? Next year you come by yourself, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)!"

Munawar loses his cool and walks towards Mannara asking: “What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar cheez hai (Who is the outside material)?" and then breaks a glass vase kept on the table. He adds that she should not bring her into all this.