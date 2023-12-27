Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls out Vicky Jain for trying to slap her, see video

Bigg Boss 17 is testing everyone, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are no exception. Their everyday fights are making fans wonder, many netizens are raising questions about Vicky Jain's behaviour towards his wife

Bigg Boss 17 is testing everyone, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are no exception. The two have been struggling to maintain peace in the house, and their everyday fights are making fans wonder, many netizens are raising questions about Vicky Jain's behaviour towards his wife.

Recently, a clip from one of the episodes went viral, showing Vicky Jain arguing with Abhishek Kumar over food items while Ankita Lokhande tried to intervene in the conversation. In the clip, it is evident that Vicky got irritated with Ankita's behaviour. However, what happened next shocked both the housemates and viewers. In a disturbing turn of events, Vicky Jain was seen attempting to raise his hand on Ankita on national television.

However, after this incident, Ankita was seen telling a very different story, as she rubbished the fact that Vicky had tried to slap her. Meanwhile, a new promo of the episode hinted at something entirely different.

In the latest promo, Ankita and Vicky were seen arguing yet again. In the clip, the actress was heard saying, "Main bewkoof hoon jo tujhse umeed karti hoon" (I am a fool to expect anything from you). To which Vicky replied in Hindi, "We are on national television, families are watching."

After this, the Pavitra Rishta actress slyly made a hand gesture and asked him if their families were not watching his acts, which made it quite clear that Ankita was just trying to save him from humiliation when she defended him and confirmed that he didn't try to slap her, but the reality is opposite.

This promo has now made the netizens quite angry who are showing their support to Ankita. After watching the video a user said, “Full support to Ankita. Glad she is calling him out on the slap action he did. She is married to the worst guy ever.” “As a husband Vicky is a big ZERO,” wrote another user. A third user commented, “Vicky has all time in the world to gossip with everyone except Ankita..”

Previously, Salman Khan has also asked Vicky to keep his behaviour in check. Even their mothers requested them to show their lovey-dovey side. This is not the first time Ankita and Vicky were seen arguing; it has been happening since the very beginning.

Stay tuned to midday.com for more.