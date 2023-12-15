George Clooney reveals 'big goal' for twins before the year is out

Meanwhile, the 'Ticket to Paradise' star recently revealed that he disciplines his children throughout the year by pretending that he calls Santa Claus to give him an update on their behaviour

George Clooney. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star George Clooney wants to make sure his kids can ride their bikes without stabilisers before the end of the year. The 62-year-old actor has twins Alexander and Ella, six, with wife Amal Clooney, 45, and revealed that in terms of what is coming up for them, he has a "big goal" to make sure they can ride their bikes without stabilisers before 2024 comes around, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Access Hollywood: "I have to get the training wheels off the bikes this year. That’s a big one because they’re six…so that’s our next goal to get them riding without the training wheels”. Meanwhile, the 'Ticket to Paradise' star recently revealed that he disciplines his children throughout the year by pretending that he calls Santa Claus to give him an update on their behaviour.

He told People, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, "They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa. And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how's it going?’ And he's like, ‘Everything's going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’. They're like, (whining). And then I get away with it. I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up ‘Santa’".

As per ‘Female First UK’, George previously explained he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one as he admitted his apprehension over the idea of becoming a father later on in life.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', he said: "That wasn't part of the plan. Amal's sister has twins too! We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. (To) look at the picture of the kid. And (the doctor) goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What? It was such a disaster”. “I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then! was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me”, he added.

