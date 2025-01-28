Breaking News
Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Selena Gomez has gone viral on social media after she shared a video of herself crying over Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Singer Lana Del Rey had commented on the now deleted post

Selena Gomez and Lana Del Rey

On Tuesday morning, actress and singer Selena Gomez broke out on the internet for now-deleted video. The actress had posted and later deleted a video of her crying over Donald Trump's announcement of the deportation of illegal immigrants from the country. While Gomez deleted the video, the internet never forgets and never lets forget. Interestingly, her video is not the only thing that has gone viral on social media. Singer Lana Del Rey's comment on the video before it was deleted has also gone viral on social media. 


Lana Del Rey reacts to Selena Gomez crying over immigrant deportation


Selena's viral video met with mixed reactions. While some supported her sentiments, others trolled her. Lana Del Rey who has a supporter of President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again slogan joined the latter. 


In the now-deleted video by Selena, Lana had commented, "You should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela (grandmother) with you". 

Selena Gomez cries over Trump's immigration crackdown

In the now-deleted video which has gone viral on social media, Selena Gomez can be seen crying and saying, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” After receiving backlash with many pointing out that she’s an American, Selena deleted the clip and wrote on her Instagram stories, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” The post was also deleted later. 

About Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants

Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, had promised that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission and after taking office on January 20, he signed executive orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico. 

For those unversed, Selena’s father is of Mexican descent, while her mother, who was adopted, has Italian ancestry. Gomez has previously called herself "a proud third-generation American-Mexican.”

Selena Gomez's work front

On the work front, Selena was last seen in Emilia Perez. Although Gomez is not fluent in Spanish, she took on the challenge of speaking the language in the film. It is a musical crime drama written and directed by Jacques Audiard, with a cast that includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, and Edgar Ramirez. The plot revolves around a cartel leader who enlists a lawyer to help her disappear and transition into a woman. 

 

