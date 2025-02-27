Actress Michelle Trachtenberg known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer was found dead at 39. The actress was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her apartment in New York City. The actress was 39. Trachtenberg was found dead in her apartment by her mother at around 8 a.m. Wednesday at One Columbus Place, a 51-story luxury apartment complex in Manhattan’s Central Park South neighborhood, reports the New York post. The cause of her death remains unknown. Reportedly, she had undergone a live transplant. According to a report in Page Six, her death is not being treated as suspicious. Michelle Trachtenberg is most popularly known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

The NYPD confirmed Trachtenberg was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by police and pronounced dead by EMS workers. They responded to the building after a 911 call reporting a woman experiencing cardiac arrest.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss,” Trachtenberg’s representative, Gary Mantoosh, said in a statement.

Blake Lively pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Soon after her demise was made public, Blake Lively who worked with Trachtenberg in the sitcom Gossip Girl penned a tribute. Lively recalled meeting Trachtenberg for the first time and went on to describe her as a fierce, loyal and kind person.

Sharing a picture from the sets of Gossip Girl, Lively wrote, "This was the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did she did 200 percent. She laughed to the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."

"And she always had yummy caramel smelling lipgloss on because she didn't just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lipgloss because she cared about the sweet details. She was a kind person, through and through. "

"Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire," she concluded.

Chace Crawford remembers Michelle Trachtenberg

"Michelle was one of a kind,” Crawford–who played Nate Archibald on the popular CW series–began his Instagram post, which showed the pair taking a selfie.

