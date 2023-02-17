Here's what prevented 'Pitch Perfect' star, Rebel Wilson from losing weight

Wilson starred as Patricia 'Fat Amy' Hobart in the 'Pitch Perfect' trilogy, which ran from 2012 to 2017. It was Wilson's back-to-back roles in 'Bridesmaids' and the original 'Pitch Perfect' that made her a breakthrough comedian in Hollywood

Rebel Wilson. Pic/AFP

Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has revealed that her film contract for 'Pitch Perfect' prevented her from losing weight.

According to Variety, an American media company, on a new episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, "I did wait until 'Pitch Perfect' seemed like it was over," Wilson said about making the decision to lose weight.

Wilson starred as Patricia 'Fat Amy' Hobart in the 'Pitch Perfect' trilogy, which ran from 2012 to 2017. It was Wilson's back-to-back roles in 'Bridesmaids' and the original 'Pitch Perfect' that made her a breakthrough comedian in Hollywood.

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contracts for that movie. You can't lose -- I think it's not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight. It's in your contract," she said, reported Variety.

Wilson added, "I was thinking for a while that I'd like get healthier... I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles, I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

As per Variety, the first 'Pitch Perfect' was a sleeper hit at the box office with USD 115 million worldwide. The cast included Anna Kendrick and Wilson opposite Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Elizabeth Banks.

