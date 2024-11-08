Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Hollywood celebs express dismay over Donald Trumps appointment as US President

Hollywood celebs express dismay over Donald Trump’s appointment as US President

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Rapper Cardi B posted a video of herself watching the results of the 2024 elections. She said in the video, “I hate y’all bad”, and trashed Donald Trump supporters

Hollywood celebs express dismay over Donald Trump’s appointment as US President

(From left) Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Viola Davis. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Hollywood celebs express dismay over Donald Trump’s appointment as US President
x
00:00

The victory of former US President Donald Trump and his return to the US President office following the 2024 elections has ruffled many feathers in Hollywood. Several celebrities who rallied behind Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacted strongly to Trump’s win.


Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish took to the Stories section of Instagram, and wrote, “It’s a war on women.” Rapper Cardi B posted a video of herself watching the results of the 2024 elections. She said in the video, “I hate y’all bad”, and trashed Trump supporters, telling them to “get away from me”. Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who is set to star in the film adaptation of Wicked later this month, wrote, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.” Actor Viola Davis posted a photo of Harris and thanked her for “loving America’s promise,” adding, “I am and will forever be proud.”


Donald TrumpDonald Trump


A huge chunk of Hollywood campaigned for Kamala Harris, including superstars like Robert Downey Jr and Taylor Swift. While the Democrats managed to hold the forts in California, where Hollywood is based, and New York, Republicans swept the 2024 presidential elections in several parts of the US.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump Kamala Harris us elections Billie Eilish Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK