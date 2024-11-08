Rapper Cardi B posted a video of herself watching the results of the 2024 elections. She said in the video, “I hate y’all bad”, and trashed Donald Trump supporters

The victory of former US President Donald Trump and his return to the US President office following the 2024 elections has ruffled many feathers in Hollywood. Several celebrities who rallied behind Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris reacted strongly to Trump’s win.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish took to the Stories section of Instagram, and wrote, “It’s a war on women.” Rapper Cardi B posted a video of herself watching the results of the 2024 elections. She said in the video, “I hate y’all bad”, and trashed Trump supporters, telling them to “get away from me”. Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who is set to star in the film adaptation of Wicked later this month, wrote, “Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.” Actor Viola Davis posted a photo of Harris and thanked her for “loving America’s promise,” adding, “I am and will forever be proud.”

A huge chunk of Hollywood campaigned for Kamala Harris, including superstars like Robert Downey Jr and Taylor Swift. While the Democrats managed to hold the forts in California, where Hollywood is based, and New York, Republicans swept the 2024 presidential elections in several parts of the US.

