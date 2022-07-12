Hybe signs deal with Disney! BTS monuments: Beyond the star and other shows being planned

Breaking News
12 July,2022
On Tuesday it was announced that Hybe has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company

BTS/Instagram


On Tuesday it was announced that Hybe has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company, to showcase the Korean music and entertainment industry on a global scale. Among the shows being planned there are two series with K-pop stars, BTS. One of them is BTS ‘Permission to dance on stage - Los Angeles’, that was held last November at So-Fi Stadium. The other being- BTS monuments: Beyond the star, that will capture the group's achievements over the past nine years, and their success story.

Other shows include  ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’, starring BTS member V, along with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy. Scheduled to premiere on July 22, the upcoming series will showcase their friendship as they take a special holiday that will be captured on camera.




Announcements about other shows are expected in the coming days. 


