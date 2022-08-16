In the Soop: Friendcation featuring Taehyung, Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik ends with low ratings

The episode, which aired on August 12 recorded 0.6% viewership ratings

In the Soop: Friendcation featuring BTS's Taehyung and his Wooga squad members-Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik has ended with low ratings, despite a star studded cast.

The show was a spin-off of BTS' In the Soop that featured group members- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jungkook. According to Neilsen South Korea, the episode, which aired on August 12 recorded 0.6% viewership ratings.

The series featured four episodes showing the five celebrities together on a four day and three night holiday in Gangwon-do Province.

