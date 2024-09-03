Justin Baldoni, actor and director of It Ends With Us, recently took to social media to pen an emotional letter to survivors of domestic violence. Titled Dear Survivor, the post is shared with the non-profit organisation No More

Justin Baldoni, actor and director of It Ends With Us, recently took to social media to pen an emotional letter to survivors of domestic violence. Titled Dear Survivor, the post is shared with the non-profit organisation No More, which serves as a charitable partner of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, as part of an ongoing relationship with Wayfarer Studios, and Survivor Love Letter, a community born from a tweet that encouraged people to post love letters to domestic abuse survivors online.

“You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days,” Baldoni wrote. He added, “In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength, and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.”

The actor-filmmaker concluded his message, saying, “You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all. Sending you gratitude, strength, and love.” Coincidentally, the letter comes as the film is set to cross the $300 million mark at the box office. Based on Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same name, the drama stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston, where she plans to open up her own flower shop.

