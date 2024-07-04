Breaking News
Surveyor crushed to death as container falls from gantry crane in Uran
Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri
Gangster Abu Salem moved out of Taloja prison for transfer to Nashik jail
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Thane: 17-year-old killed as bus hits motorbike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Italy finds Kevin Spacey worth celebrating

Italy finds Kevin Spacey worth celebrating

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back,” said award organisers Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca

Italy finds Kevin Spacey worth celebrating

Kevin Spacey. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Italy finds Kevin Spacey worth celebrating
x
00:00

On July 21, Kevin Spacey will be honoured with Italy’s Nations Award for Lifetime Achievement at a special gala in the historic southern Sicilian town of Taormina. Spacey is also set to give an onstage performance at Taormina’s historic Greek Theatre.


“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back,” said award organisers Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca.


The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the honour comes as The Usual Suspects  (1995) and American Beauty (1999) actor continues to battle multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Spacey has denied all criminal charges. He was found not guilty in sexual assault trials in the US and the UK but still faces a new civil trial in Britain, set for next year, brought by a man who claims the actor assaulted him.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kevin spacey hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK