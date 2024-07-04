Italy finds Kevin Spacey worth celebrating

“Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back,” said award organisers Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca

Kevin Spacey. Pic/AFP

On July 21, Kevin Spacey will be honoured with Italy’s Nations Award for Lifetime Achievement at a special gala in the historic southern Sicilian town of Taormina. Spacey is also set to give an onstage performance at Taormina’s historic Greek Theatre.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the honour comes as The Usual Suspects (1995) and American Beauty (1999) actor continues to battle multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Spacey has denied all criminal charges. He was found not guilty in sexual assault trials in the US and the UK but still faces a new civil trial in Britain, set for next year, brought by a man who claims the actor assaulted him.

