Jada Pinkett Smith finally addresses Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap

She continued, "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is"

Jada Pinkett Smith. Pic/AFP

American actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap for the first time in detail during the June 1 episode of her Red Table Talk' series.

According to Variety, she had previously commented on the situation courtesy of a meme that read, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."

Pinkett Smith decided to address the slap on 'Red Table Talk' as the episode tackled alopecia. Smith had slapped Rock on the Oscars stage for joking about Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she shaved because of her own battle with alopecia.

Show full article