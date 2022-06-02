Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jada Pinkett Smith finally addresses Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith finally addresses Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap

Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:34 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

She continued, "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is"

Jada Pinkett Smith finally addresses Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith. Pic/AFP


American actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap for the first time in detail during the June 1 episode of her Red Table Talk' series.

According to Variety, she had previously commented on the situation courtesy of a meme that read, "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."




Pinkett Smith decided to address the slap on 'Red Table Talk' as the episode tackled alopecia. Smith had slapped Rock on the Oscars stage for joking about Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she shaved because of her own battle with alopecia.


Show full article

jada pinkett smith will smith Oscars 2022 hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK