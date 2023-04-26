James Gunn praises Jr. NTR as 'amazing and cool' and expresses his desire to work with him

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn wants to work with Jr NTR; says he is amazing and cool!

Pic/ L-James Gunn; R-Jr. NTR

The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm, as critics worldwide have shared warm reactions to the film.

This makes the last outing of director James Gunn with the MCU but none the less he’s had a remarkable and memorable journey.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, James stated that he wishes to work with our very own Indian actor Jr NTR.

The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR ‘with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything’. Gunn also added that Jr NTR was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film.

This statement by James Gunn is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front Jr. NTR will be next seen in 'NTR 30' along side Jahnvi Kapoor. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Back to Marvel Studios, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is scheduled to release theatrically on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.