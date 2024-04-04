Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's palatial home in Beverly Hill worth over Rs 500 cr

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have sold their 12-bedroom palatial home in LA to the Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India. His three kids-Isha, Aaksah and Anant- have also stepped into the family business and head different verticals. The family collectively owns luxurious properties across the world. Isha Ambani, who is married to Anand Piramal, also owns several properties with her husband. The couple recently sold their mansion in Los Angeles. The property has been bought by Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

According to reports, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal sold the property for around Rs 500 crore. Reportedly, Isha spent a significant amount of her time at the mansion during her pregnancy in 2022. Along with her, her mother Nita Ambani also stayed at the mansion.

The reports state that the property owned by Isha and Anand is spread out in 5.2 acres of land and has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms with a gym, salon, spa and a 155-ft infinity pool. There is also an outdoor entertainment pavilion, and a bunch of lawns surrounding the property.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani along with her family recently made global news with their three-day pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The festivities that was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, and other dignitaries. The Ambani family also got global pop singer Rihanna to perform exclusively at the event.

For one of the functions, Isha wore an outfit where the blouse was completely made up of gold and diamond jewellery. The outfit was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They revealed that Isha gave her jewellery from her personal collection for this. “Isha gave all the little bits of jadau jewellery that she owns,” Sandeep said and added, “There’s polki, ruby, diamonds, emeralds, you name it, it’s there.”

The caption of the video on Instagram read, “Some of the pieces belong to her personal collection and new jewels were also sourced from Gujarat and Rajasthan especially to be stitched on to the garment. The precious ornaments were dismantled and reinvented into couture where each jewel was first placed on hand-drawn paper patterns. After rounds of artistic experimentation, different stitches of gold and silver Zardozi work were infused with the jewellery pieces to create the wearable work of art.”