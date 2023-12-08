Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Lopez feels grateful for Ben Afflecks support

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘grateful’ for Ben Affleck’s support

Updated on: 08 December,2023 06:24 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Jennifer Lopez recently announced plans to release This is Me…Now: The Film in 2024, and she enjoyed working on the project with husband. A source informed, “He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known”

Jennifer Lopez with husband Ben Affleck

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez feels “grateful” to have husband-actor Ben Affleck by her side for her new short film.


The star, 54, recently announced plans to release This is Me…Now: The Film in 2024, and Lopez enjoyed working on the project with husband. A source informed, “He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known.”


The new film has been described as a “visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinised love life”. She “wouldn’t have wished for anybody else” to work with her on the project. The insider added: “Nobody knows her better than Ben.” The project will stream globally on Amazon’s Prime Video.




