Jennifer Lopez feels ‘grateful’ for Ben Affleck’s support

Jennifer Lopez with husband Ben Affleck
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez feels “grateful” to have husband-actor Ben Affleck by her side for her new short film.
The star, 54, recently announced plans to release This is Me…Now: The Film in 2024, and Lopez enjoyed working on the project with husband. A source informed, “He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known.”
The new film has been described as a “visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinised love life”. She “wouldn’t have wished for anybody else” to work with her on the project. The insider added: “Nobody knows her better than Ben.” The project will stream globally on Amazon’s Prime Video.
