Jennifer Lopez, Jenifer Lewis sing together at her & Ben Affleck’s holiday party

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Lopez Jenifer Lewis sing together at her Ben Afflecks holiday party

Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck threw a star-studded holiday party for their pals on Saturday night

Jennifer Lopez. Pic/AFP

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez treated her holiday party guests with a sweet serenade. The Grammy winner, 54, was joined by party guest Jenifer Lewis for a special rendition of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.


JLo and her husband, Ben Affleck, threw a star-studded Christmas bash at their home in Los Angeles, with Lewis, 66, Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan and Lily Rabe among the many guests in attendance, reports People magazine.


During the celebration, Jennifer sang the Christmas classic alongside the ‘Hustlers’ star. "There was so much love in the room," Lewis wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) after a video of the performance circulated. "Great party baby girl. Happy Holidays Everybody".


As per People, in the video, the two can be seen embracing behind a grand piano and a smaller keyboard. Lopez kept her arms wrapped around the Sister Act actress as the two sang together.

“They threw a really fun party,” a source said. The insider shared that JLo led the partygoers into singing Christmas carols late into the night. While Lopez and Affleck were meeting with friends separately while also hosting, the source went on to say: “They were both in such good spirits.”

The house was decorated in holiday decor with a huge Christmas tree at the entrance. “The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet,” added the source.

This is Affleck and Lopez's second holiday season together after marrying in 2022. They were engaged in 2003 and 2004, and reconnected romantically in 2021.

