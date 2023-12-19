Jingle and dine: Top Christmas lunch and dinner feasts in Mumbai

As the season to be jolly draws closer, food is on everyone’s mind. Pick your favourite place for Christmas lunch or dinner from our curated list of places across the city and the ’burbs

The venue will serve a family-style Sunday brunch

SoBo, worli & Lower Parel

A family that eats together

Indulge in this family-style Sunday Brunch, featuring dishes that evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia. Expect ratatouille x quiche and roast chicken, sweet potato pave among others. End with Christmas pudding, elevated to perfection with brandy sabayon eggnog ice cream.

On 24th December (brunch); December 15 to January 1 (festive menu)

At KMC*, Kitab Mahal, Fort.

Call 9987653397

ADVERTISEMENT

A tipsy affair

Dive into an all-vegetarian spread alongside a special cocktail menu for the festival. From boozy hot chocolate (above) underlined with rum to Spanish-style G&T; this curation is designed to get your party going.

Till January 15

At Millo, gate no 1, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 9808288288

A slice of cultures

Bringing to you a traditional eight course Christmas cuisine from across the world is this Lower Parel eatery. Find your plate filled with generous portions of Bandra, Kerala, Goa, sided with Greece and Korea.

On December 22 to December 25 (only dinner)

At Ekaa, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort.

Call 9987657989

Cost Rs 3,000 (excluding tax)

Roasted butternut squash

One for all

From small plates and large plates, to dessert and beverages; this all-in-one extensive menu will treat you to all your seasonal cravings.

Till December 31

At Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Wodehouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Call 7968158311

Wine-soaked affair

This festive season, sip on mulled wine with pizza charged per slice (R99).

Till December 30 (for mulled wine menu)

At Caffe Allora, ground floor, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel.

Call 7506359085

A glimpse of the menu

Three festive cheers

Indulge in this three-course meal (veg and non-veg) and end with plum cake or rhubarb crumble.

On December 23 to December 30

At Julius, second floor, Phoenix Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 8108397386

Celebrating nature

Joy To The Planet is a festive special menu that pays an ode to the ecosystem. Expect your favourite delicacies blended with a surprise of earthy ingredients.

Till January 2

At La Folie, No. 16, Commerce House, Rope Walk Lane, next to Trishna Restaurant, Kala Ghoda.

Log on to lafolie.in

Too good to be true

This extensive dessert menu includes chocolate reindeer affogato, Christmas cake sickle, holly rum ball, Christmas tree cookie (right) and other desserts that promise to taste as good as they look.

Till December 2023

At Plate and Pint, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Kemps Corner.

Call 7045361991

Sinfully sweet

It’s the time of the year to indulge in hot chocolates without a care! Indulge in six types of the Christmas special drink, including bounty bliss, emerald delight, classic elegance, among others.

At Cafe Noir, World Crest, unit no 1A & 1B, Lodha, Lower Parel.

Call 7400491481

Cost Rs 375 each

Elements on the buffet

Never say no to buffet

From savoury to sweet indulgences, this buffet is a mix of flavours crafted to delight every palate.

On December 24 (dinner), December 25 (brunch)

At The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Churchgate.

Call 7045945121

Central and Eastern Suburbs, Navi Mumbai

Winter crab crostini

X’mas for a cause

Le Cafe’s fifth edition of Claus for a Cause continues its tradition of giving back to the community where a portion of the proceeds from their festive winter menu sales goes to the Access Life Assistance Foundation, supporting children battling cancer. This menu includes crab crostini, Santa roasted chicken, pistachio parmesan crusted red snapper and more.

Till December 25; 10 am onwards

At Le Cafe, opposite BMC Office, First Road, Chembur.

Call 7710076000

Cost Rs 1,800 for two

Roast chicken

Sailor’s roast

Nothing says Christmas like a juicy roast chicken. If you are looking for a special family dinner this season, try the whole Christmas roast chicken at this cafe alongside their delicious prawn balchao for a very Mumbai touch.

At Sailor’s Cafe, CHS Belle Vista, Sector 15, Belapur

Call 9137686834 (one day pre-order)

Cost Rs 1,499

Heavy duty

If you are in the mood to binge for the festivities, check out this stacked menu at Thane’s Koa. Starting from a roast turkey salad to turkey roulade and seafood paella, end with the rum infused apple and berry tart.

From December 24

At Koa Cafe and Bar, Korum Mall, Thane West.

Call 8657045465

Strawberry souffle with pistachio curd

Karjat calling

Check out of the city in time for the celebrations for a quiet, traditional celebration, with a diverse menu from salmon en croute and the traditional stuffed chicken roulade and an apple tarte tatin or a delicious strawberry souffle with pistachio curd.

From December 24

At Saltt Restaurant and Bar, Oleander Farms Pvt Ltd, Vavarle Village, Karjat.

Call 8097599430 (for à la carte menu)

Game on

Taste from a range of specials such as the Vietnamese bassa furama or a traditional Christmas pudding, and savour them with specially curated cocktails including the perfectly named Mrs Claus.

From December 23

At The Game Ranch, Delphi Building, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai.

Call 8976700971

Plum for the season

Get your sweet tooth fix with baked desserts for the festive season. Start with their apple cinnamon cake to slowly get into the flavour of the season with their plum cake.

Till December 2023

At Boston Cafe and Patisserie, Majiwada, Thane West.

Call 261701480

Western Suburds

New cheery flavours

Add a twist to your celebrations and dive into something unique, like Christmas caramelle toffee-shaped pasta stuffed with citron ricotta, or the peri peri corn ribs with pesto aioli.

Time 12 pm onwards, all days

At Blabber All Day, Esspee Tower, Dattapada Road, Borivali East.

Call 8875409409

Cost Rs 450 onwards

A perfect roast

Bring Christmas home with chef Sara Jacob Nair’s festive à la carte menu inspired by the flavours of Kerala. The special kozhi chicken roast is stuffed and pan-roasted to perfection; it’s a highlight you can’t miss.

At Nair on Fire

Cost Rs 1,295 (roast)

Call 9324059522

Tuscany on our mind

If you’d like to explore new flavours this year, opt for The Slow Fire Chef’s X’mas menu by chef Semanti Sinha Ray. Try the pancetta di maiale croccante, a Tuscan-style crispy pork belly dish that’s slow-roasted in the oven for three hours and served with applesauce and au jus gravy.

At The Slow Fire Chef

Call 8104689703

Cost Rs 2,250 (pork belly)

Globe on your plate

Enjoy a little bit of everything this Christmas with a multi-cuisine festive menu including salmon ponzu, a medley of mushroom stroganoff, a seafood platter with lemon chilli butter and more.

Time 12 pm onwards, all days

At All Saints, Plot 757, SV Road, Khar.

Call 9854273273

Cost Rs 2,000 per person

Mama Beryl’s pulao

Christmas classics

This Goan and Portuguese-styled menu called Twelve Days of Christmas highlights pork belly vindaloo, roasted lamb chops, and Mama Beryl’s Christmas pulao, a tomato pilaf made with coconut milk.

Till December 25; 12 pm to 1 am, all days

At O Pedro, ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 7506525554

Cost Rs 625 onwards

Celebrate together

Virat Kohli’s Juhu restaurant offers a Christmas brunch with cheese platters and roast turkey. End the meal with a yule log cake, a fitting end to a festive meal.

Time December 24 and 25; 12 pm onwards

At one8 Commune, ground floor, Kishore Kumar Bungalow, Gauri Marg,Juhu.

Call 8108401818

Cost Rs 2,500 per person

Well-stuffed chicken

Dig into this roasted chicken stuffed with chicken sausages, bacon, potatoes, carrots and green peas. It is served with a tossed salad, mayo and a choice of pepper or mushroom sauce.

Till December 22

At The Burrow Cafe, Orlem, Malad West.

Call 9619494073

Cost On request

Christmas your way

If you’re looking for a meal that caters to your taste preferences, then here’s your next stop. This family or caterers cook with love and customisations. Try the apple-crusted lamb chops, roast chicken and sesame aubergine.

At The Hungry Bunny, Yari Road (pick up and delivery).

Call 9820100767

Cost Available on request

Sweet surprises

Level up your gifting this season with secret santa packages from this premier patisserie that include mini macaron jars, Belgian hot chocolates and more. If you are looking for the perfect dessert experience, this might be your key.

At Le 15 patisserie, Bandra; Juhu.

Call 8591621649 (Bandra); 9152760016

Cost Rs 450 onwards

The essentials

Get into a festive mood with mustard chicken with bacon, slow-cooked turkey roulade and spiced poached pears with mascarpone and other delights that celebrate the flavours of Christmas.

Time 9 am onwards

At Que Sera Sera, Clifton Trishul CHS Ltd, Ground Floor, near Laxmi Industrial Estate, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Call 7700004311

Cost Rs 1,200 for two

Traditional flavours

Apart from the roast chicken, what caught our attention was the lobster cappuccino with American bay biscuit and flying fish roe; the red onion tart with feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes and arugula; and the mushroom pecorino tortellini with butternut squash puree and mulled wine reduction.

On December 21 to 31; 12 pm onwards

At SAZ Ground Floor, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 9920056686

