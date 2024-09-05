Breaking News
Joaquin Phoenix left ‘Joker 2’ Venice premiere before the 11-minute standing ovation ended - watch video

Updated on: 05 September,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A video of Joaquin Phoenix leaving the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Venice Film Festival premiere mid-way through the standing ovation has surfaced on social media

Joaquin Phoenix left ‘Joker 2’ Venice premiere before the 11-minute standing ovation ended - watch video

Joaquin Phoenix Pic/AFP

Hollywood icons Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga attended the premiere of their film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The musical psychological thriller directed by Todd Phillips received an incredible 10.5-minute standing ovation. However, mid-way through the applause, Joaquin exited the chaos. 






Joaquin Phoenix leaves ‘Joker 2’ premiere amid a standing ovation 

A video of Joaquin Phoenix and his entourage leaving the film’s premiere mid-way through the standing ovation has surfaced on social media and has received mixed reactions. While some called him rude and disrespectful, others spoke in support of his move and questioned why would anyone stand and clap for that long. 

One user wrote on X, "Because he knows an 11-minute standing ovation is totally stupid and ridiculous for anything. Give me a break."

“He doesn’t like adulation he’s a private, awesome, and humble guy. Love him so much," added another. 

One user commented, "Joaquin has always done things like this. He’s not the Hollywood type everyone expects him to be."

About Joaquin Phoenix-starrer ‘Joker’ 

The first 'Joker' was a huge critical and commercial success. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. The first installment earned over 1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office and bagged Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar. 

‘Joker 2’ introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Joker in the sequel, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is said to be a musical, building on Phoenix's dancing scenes from the original.

Gaga plays Lee, who eventually becomes Harley Quinn, a patient in Arkham State Hospital, a mental institution where Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a maximum-security inmate. When Arthur, who is awaiting trial for the murder of five people, joins a music therapy group, they quickly develop a romantic relationship. Lee recognises Arthur as the Joker and attempts to reawaken his alter-ego. 'Joker: Folie a Deux' releases on October 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

lady gaga venice Entertainment News hollywood news Hollywood News Updates

