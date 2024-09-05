Breaking News
Lady Gaga walked the red carpet at Venice Film Festival with her fiance Michael Polansky. The team of Joker: Folie a Deux' received a standing ovation of 11 minutes after its debut

Lady Gaga had all heads turning as she walked the red carpet for her film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' premiere at the Venice Film Festival. For the big night, Gaga walked in with her fiance Michael Polansky. This is the first time that the duo appeared together in public after more than four years together. 


Gaga stuns in a black dress and lace wing hat: 



Lady Gaga knows how to make a fashion statement. She had all heads turning with her all-black ensemble. She effortlessly walked the red carpet in a voluminous gown and dramatic headpiece. The gown was by Christian Dior Haute couture. However, the true showstopper was her dramatic headpiece designed by Philip Treacy. It is a vintage headpiece and was first worn by fashion legend Isabella Blow in 2001.


Joke team gets 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Todd Phillips' directorial musical psychological thriller film 'Joker: Folie a Deux', received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. It was a moment of pride for the ace director and the film stars, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga with director Todd Phillips, who last appeared on the lido with 'Joker' five years ago, winning the festival's Golden Lion award, were congratulated by an ecstatic theatre crowd at the Sala Grande, receiving an incredible 10.5-minute standing ovation.

Throughout the ovation, the audience occasionally erupted in yells of "Ga-ga, Ga-ga, Ga-ga!" During interruptions in the chants, others exclaimed, "Gaga, we love you!". The actor-singer thanked and blew kisses to fans when she wasn't being made to giggle by her co-star throughout the applause.

The first 'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Phoenix reprises his role as Joker in the sequel, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn.

The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is said to be a musical, building on Phoenix's dancing scenes from the original.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' releases on October 4.

