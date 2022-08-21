Justin Bieber says he misses Will Smith on Instagram

Other celebrities also said in the comments section that they missed her on social media. Singer Tyler Cole wrote, “King” and accompanied it with another hilarious comment

Justin Beiber and Will Smith. Pic/AFP

Will Smith teased his comeback on social media with a new Instagram post, Justin Bieber reacted to it and wrote, “We miss you”. Will Smith posted his first since his video apology to Chris Rock three weeks ago, and just his third since the 2022 Oscars. Although the post does not feature him, it shows his love for animals. The actor shared a new post which featured a short video of a young gorilla earning a huge gorilla by hitting him several times in the back. The text accompanying the video read, “I’m trying to get back to social.”

Other celebrities also said in the comments section that they missed her on social media. Singer Tyler Cole wrote, “King” and accompanied it with another hilarious comment. In the comments section, former National Geographic personality Cesar Milne also wrote, “The Animal Kingdom is with you, Will.” Additionally, Smith’s ex-wife, Sherry Zampino, replied with a heart emoji.

The post comes just three weeks after Smith’s precious post, which was a video of him speaking directly to the camera, saying, “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the time to behave. was the right way.” He also apologized to Rock and the comedian’s family after the incident that led to Smith resigning from the Academy, and for which he received a 10-year ban from the organization’s events.

Smith’s only other post after Oscar night was a written apology to Rock the day after the incident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the ceremony, he accepted the Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” shortly after he clashed with The Rock over a joke about Jada’s shaved head, and he apologized to the Academy, but in the acceptance speech. I don’t rock.

