Kareena Kapoor congratulates the Laapataa Ladies team on their Oscar selection

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/PTI

Actor Kareena Kapoor has congratulated the team of 'Laapataa Ladies' for getting selected for Oscars 2025.

On Tuesday, Kareena dropped the poster of the film on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Great stories deserve great recognition. Congratulations @roadyness @aamirkhanproductions So happy for you guysss @pratibha_ranta @nitanshigoelofficial @shrivastavasparsh @ravikishann."

Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the team on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Kiran" with clap, heart and smiley emoji.

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as India's entry for the Oscars 2025.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Kiran also expressed her gratitude for recognising her piece of hard work and giving her a chance to make her film reach a global audience.

"I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she shared.

While she looks forward to taking the journey ahead with great enthusiasm, she understands that the road to the Oscars will be challenging."

The film was made on the issues, expectations and aspirations of women. When such a film becomes the country's official entry to the Oscars then it is very encouraging. I think with this it feels like we are going in the direction of finding solutions to many problems faced by women. People have appreciated the introduction of new faces and talents in this film. It took us 4-5 years to make this film, I want to thank the whole team of the film... Oscars ka raasta lamba aur kathin hota hai par hum apni taraf se puri koshish karenge (The journey to Oscars is not going to be easy but we will give it all)," Kiran emphasised.

