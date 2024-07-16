For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Khloe Kardashian wore a hot pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Khloe Kardashian, Manish Malhotra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Khloe Kardashian thanks Manish Malhotra for stunning outfits after calling him a ‘local designer’ x 00:00

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. For the occasion, Khloe wore a hot pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. After calling Manish a ‘local designer’, the Kardashian shared an appreciation post.

In one of her Snapchat stories, Khloe, while explaining her look, said, “You guys, how beautiful are like my clothes that I’ve been wearing are all so beautiful designed by a local designer. I will get you his name, but everything. Look at the details. I mean everything is so spectacular. I love this pop-pink number. Just the vibrancy, the detail, the intricacy of it. It’s to die for. Okay well! How do you take all this stuff off when you don’t have help? I didn’t think that through. Is this not insane?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, her post featuring the same outfit has the caption, “Thank you India! 🇮🇳 this was a dream come True! Kim and I are so thankful for your kindness in sharing your culture with us for a few days. Magical memories. @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld the stunning outfits you created for us are so intricate, detailed, and breathtaking! Thank you.” Manish also commented on the post with red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Earlier, Khloe and her sister Kim’s pictures of feeding children at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai went viral. Kim wore a red bodycon dress and layered it with a pink and orange dupatta, while Khloe looked stunning in a white bodycon dress with a white and blue sheet dupatta. Both sisters accessorized their hair with flowers and were all smiles while serving khichdi and other delicacies to the children, who sat in the temple’s hallway in an organized manner.

On Sunday both sisters were bidding goodbye to Mumbai. Flanked by their staff, security detail, and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, as per the viral videos. International figures such as singer Justin Bieber, WWE champion John Cena, Former UK prime minister Tony Blair, and rapper Rema among others also attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.