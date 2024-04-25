Breaking News
Updated on: 25 April,2024 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Gil Kenan's 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' sees the triumphant return of the Spengler family to the iconic New York City firehouse where it all began

Kumail Nanjiani on his character in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire- 'He's the only one who can tackle this big, terrifying demon'

Kumail Nanjiani

Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer, comedian and critically acclaimed actor, Kumail Nanjiani, makes his way into the 'Ghostbuster' franchise with 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'. Playing the role of Nadeem, Kumail will be seen facing off with some of the ghosts in the popular franchise. 


To take out the threat, it turns out that only Nadeem has the right stuff, if he can focus on something useful for once in his life. The role is played by Kumail Nanjiani. “What's great about Nadeem is that he really encompasses what makes Ghostbusters special,” he says. “He's a slacker. He's completely discounted by everyone around him. And he's the only one who can tackle this big, terrifying demon who can scare people to death just by looking at them. That's what I love – he’s a very grounded, normal character… some might call him a loser, and he doesn’t like it, but can’t deny it. And then suddenly he has to defeat this massive demon.”


Gil Kenan's "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" sees the triumphant return of the Spengler family to the iconic New York City firehouse where it all began. They join forces with the original Ghostbusters, who have established a top-secret research lab to take ghost-busting to new heights. However, their discovery of an ancient artifact unexpectedly unleashes an evil force, putting the world at risk of a second Ice Age. The new and old Ghostbusters must unite to protect their home and save the world from certain doom.


The film features an eclectic ensemble of Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire exclusively in Indian cinemas on 26th April 2024 in English and Hindi.

About Ghostbusters franchise: 

The Ghostbusters franchise consists of American supernatural comedies, based on an original concept created by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis in 1984. The plot ostensibly centers around a group of eccentric New York City parapsychologists who investigate, encounter, and capture ghosts, paranormal manifestations, demigods and demons. The franchise expanded with licensed action figures, books, comic books, video games, television series, theme park attractions, and other original Ghostbusters-themed products.

 

Hollywood ghostbusters Entertainment News entertaintment hollywood news
