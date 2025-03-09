Lady Gaga opens up about mental health struggles with psychosis diagnosis: 'It was a hard time'

However, she also spoke of a "special" moment that arose from this difficult time with her now-fiancee Michael Polanksy

Lady Gaga. Pic/AFP

Actress-singer Lady Gaga, who was recently seen in commercial dud ‘Joker’, has shared that she experienced psychosis five years ago.

The 38-year-old singer and actress opened up about her mental health struggles on The Interview podcast from The New York Times, sharing that she was disconnected from reality for a period of time, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

However, she also spoke of a "special" moment that arose from this difficult time with her now-fiancee Michael Polanksy.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Poker Face’ singer shared, “Five years ago, I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while. It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work I got myself back”.

She went on to describe how meeting Michael was a turning point for her.

She shared, "It was a hard time, and it was actually really special when I met my partner because when I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me, pretty early on, 'I know you could be a lot happier than you are’”.

Lady Gaga, who released her seventh studio album earlier this week, admitted that hearing these words was challenging. She "It was really hard for me to hear him say that because I didn't want him to think that of me. I wanted him to think I was like this happy, totally together person”.

She praised Michael's character, stating, “From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life”.

Despite her openness, the award-winning singer confessed that discussing her mental health is not easy for her.

She said, “It's something that I have found increasingly harder to talk about. I hate feeling defined by it. It felt like something I felt ashamed of. But I don't think that we should feel ashamed if we go through times like that. I mostly just wish to say, it can get better. It did for me, and I'm grateful for that”.

