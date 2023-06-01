Leonardo DiCaprio spotted dining out with Indian-origin model Neelam Gill, but they are not dating

A week ago, during the Cannes Film Festival 2023, DiCaorio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in France with Gill and a few other women

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with a British model of Indian origin, Neelam Gill, outside a restaurant in London on Tuesday. The pair who had stepped out for dinner was accompanied by DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and some of their close friends, according to a report by PageSix.

In the exclusive photos obtained by The New York Post and Page Six, the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star was seen in a causal avatar, a black bomber jacket, a black cap, blue jeans and white sneakers.

DiCaprio who had his face covered with a black face mask, was hiding his face from the paparazzi with his black cap and the collar of his black jacket. Reportedly, DiCaprio and Gill were spotted outside Chiltern Firehouse, a popular restaurant in London.

A week ago, during the Cannes Film Festival 2023, DiCaorio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in France with Neelam Gill and a few other women. While the latest photos of DiCaprio and Gill are grabbing eyeballs all over, the fact of the matter is, that the 'Titanic star' is 'not dating' Gill.

Clearing the air on DiCaprio and Gill's dating rumours, Gill's representative told 'The New York Post' that the pair does not have a romantic association whatsoever and Gill is romantically linked with one of DiCaprio's close friends.

Leonardo and Neelam who attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival separately a few days back, according to The Post have previously partied at the Chiltern Firehouse sometime in February this year.

Last month, DiCaprio sparked dating rumours with supermodel Gigi Hadid when he dined with her at Cipriani Downtown in New York. Both, Leo and Gigi, have been spotted hanging out together several times.

For the unversed, DiCaprio and Hadid were seen partying at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars bash in March. After parting ways with American model Camila Morrone last year, DiCaprio has been spotted with several celebrity women.

While Leonardo DiCaprio is 48, his model friend, Neelam Gill is 28 years old. Born in Coventry, Warwickshire, United Kingdom on April 27, 1995, Gill is a high-profile model who has worked for top-notch fashion brands like Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch and several others.