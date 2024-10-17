Influencer Maya Henry dated One Direction band member Liam Payne from 2018 to 2022. After the latter's demise, she has shared shocking details about his death

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam Payne's ex-fiancee, Maya Henry shared that the late singer predicted his death days before he passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, reported Page Six.

The influencer, who dated the One Direction member from 2018 to 2022, opened up about his mental health and the alleged abuse he put her through on the recent episode of 'The Internet Is Dead' podcast.

"He would always message me ever since we broke up saying, 'Oh, I'm not well,'" she said. "He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well.'"

Henry regarded Payne's communications as a "manipulation tactic" designed to make her feel awful for him despite the fact that they were not together.

"There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it," she said. "He would text my mom, 'I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me,' because I wouldn't respond."

"It's just always the same cycle."

In February, the influencer announced her fictional book, 'Looking Forward' inspired by journal entries she wrote while dating Payne.

"I don't play with death," Henry shared. "If you say this, I'm going to try and help you no matter what you've done. I think he took advantage of my family's kindness."

Henry claimed that one of Payne's friends also called her, warning her not to publish the book for the sake of Payne's mental health.

Henry stated she helped Payne go back into recovery but ultimately believed his behaviours were exploitative.

In the days leading up to his death, Henry alleged that the British singer's action had "gotten so much worse," though she wasn't able to legally specify the details, likely due to the cease-and-desist letter she sent her ex earlier this month.

"He would always just say, 'I'm so sorry for everything I've done. I can't live with myself,' but then is continuing to try and traumatize me," she added.

"I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day when something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like, 'OK, he's saying these things, I have to help him because if I don't I won't be able to live with myself if something does happen to him,'" Henry added, reported Page Six.

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old. The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

