Macaulay Culkin has earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just in time for the Christmas season! It's truly the ultimate homecoming for the 'Home Alone' star. The actor who made his forever mark on the industry with the Christmas classic 'Home Alone' series shared an emotional moment with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, as he received his star. As you would expect, the sweet moment set the internet ablaze, with many calling it the 'mini Home Alone reunion'.

Macauley Culkin, who played the legendary character of Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone series, also reunited with his on-screen mom, played by the iconic O'Hara. The actress gave an emotional speech and expressed her love for being able to share in the joyous moment. She said, "Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation. The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin. Thank you for including me, your fake mom, who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion.”

The recognition ceremony that takes place with earning a star was an extra special affair for the musician and actor Culkin. His family made a rare public appearance together. The actor had attended the event with his fiancee Brenda Song and their children Carson and Dakota. The happy family even posed for the media present at the event.

During Macaulay Culkin's speech, the actor got incredibly emotional while thanking Brenda Song for her continued support and presence in his life. He said, "“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” he professed in his speech. “You’re my champion; you’re the only person happier for me today than I am.” Visibly welling up, Culkin added that Brenda is hands-down the best person he’s known. “You’ve given me, just, all my purpose; you’ve given me family,” he said. Perhaps because he saw the tears in Song’s eyes, he even cracked a joke: “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people. You’re somewhere in there.”