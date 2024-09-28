Breaking News
Harry Potter stars pay tribute to 'legend' Maggie Smith aka Professor Minerva McGonagall

Updated on: 28 September,2024 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger, wrote on her Instagram stories, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with"

Harry Potter stars pay tribute to 'legend' Maggie Smith aka Professor Minerva McGonagall

Maggie Smith, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe

Maggie Smith, best known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films died at the age of 89. Smith's extraordinary career spanned over six decades, earning her two Oscars, four Emmys, and a reputation as one of the greatest talents in film and television history. Actors from the film franchise paid tribute to their beloved professor. 


Harry Potter stars react to Maggie Smith’s death 


Daniel Radcliffe who played the titular role, told Variety, “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” He added. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”


Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger, wrote on her Instagram stories, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you.”

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley shared an Instagram post with the caption, “You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favorite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BONNIE WRIGHT (@thisisbwright)

Harry Potter author JK Rowling wrote on X, "Somehow I thought she'd live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith."

Maggie Smith beyond Harry Potter 

Apart from her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, the actor was also best known for her role as the sharp-witted Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the hit series Downton Abbey. Her work in these roles made her a household name to a new generation of fans, but her career started long before, and her early accomplishments were equally remarkable. Maggie Smith's personal life was marked by her long-lasting marriage to playwright Beverley Cross, whom she married in 1975 and stayed with until he died in 1998. Before that, she was married to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons.

(With inputs from ANI)

