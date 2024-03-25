The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Alec Baldwin

Mark Wahlberg

Listen to this article Wahlberg on Scorsese, hair extensions, and The Departed x 00:00

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has talked about Martin Scorsese’s film The Departed (2006).

Appearing on the March 14 episode of Josh Horowitz’s podcast, the actor said that he was a little upset “about a couple things” while filming the thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Vera Farmiga, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, and Alec Baldwin.

“It all worked out in the end,” Wahlberg said, adding he “had another movie” lined up after The Departed. “Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid. I was going into Invincible [2006] after. I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair.”

The actor earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for The Departed.

“But I completely understand where Marty was coming from,” Wahlberg continued. “He had to deal with Jack, Matt, Leo, and Alec and everything, the studio and everybody else who was in the cast. I was supposed to be in and out in five weeks.”

Wahlberg recalled how he went off to shoot Invincible, “got my hair extensions, came back and they’re like, ‘Oh, you gotta take out the extensions’.” The actor wanted to avoid removing the extensions, as it took eight hours to put them on.

“So we had a couple issues. But, ultimately, I think when I read that particular role, I was like, ‘This is a good role. This is an opportunity for me to really go off and have some fun’,” Wahlberg said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever