The members of the band Maroon 5 landed in Mumbai on Monday night. The five-member band were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport

Maroon 5 members (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

American rock band Maroon 5 is set to enthrall the Indian audience with their gig on December 3. A while ago, on Monday night, the band members landed in Mumbai. In the visuals captured by paps, the band members can be seen exiting the airport. Some of them even greeted the shutterbugs.

Maroon 5 to perform in India for the first time

Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will grace the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering an unforgettable live experience. The band, known for their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, promises to electrify the heart of Mumbai with their music, which has resonated with fans across generations.

Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, 'Songs About Jane', won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. This will be Maroon 5's first-ever performance in India. . The band comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass).

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow, earlier expressed his excitement, stating, "At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences. Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, and bringing them to India for the first time marks a thrilling milestone for us."

Maroon 5 often tailors their setlists to include songs that resonate with the audience in a particular city. They sometimes even modify their song introductions to reference local landmarks or traditions, so keep an eye out for an Aamchi Mumbai reference. They also tend to include fan favourites from albums that are especially popular in the country or city they’re performing in. So Mumbai, what's on your wishlist?!

To date, the universally renowned band from Los Angeles has sold over 98 Million albums and 750 Million singles, earned RIAA certifications in more than 35 countries, and charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100. The boy band holds the Pop Airplay record for the “most #1 hits among pop duos or groups” with 11 records and the 4x Platinum song ‘Memories’ was the band’s first record to reach 2 billion streams on major audio streaming platforms.