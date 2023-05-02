MET Gala 2023: Price of Priyanka Chopra's 11.6-carat Bulgari necklace will leave you in shock

Priyanka opted for a 11.6 carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond - the largest in Bulgari to complement her outfit

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra twinned with husband Nick Jonas as they walked the Met Gala carpet in New York on May 1. The couple were seen in a black-and-white outfit. Priyanka complemented her outfit with a gorgeous diamond necklace by Bulgari, the picture of which she also shared on her Instagram stories.

But the cost of the diamond necklace sported by the diva will leave you in shock. While it is no surprise that celebrities often wear expensive jewellery and outfits at events, the diamond necklace is prices at a whopping Rs 204 crore. The 11.6 carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond - the largest in Bulgari - perfectly complementing her sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from fashion designer, Valentino. Priyanka and Nick Jonas opted for the colour black for their appearance. The statement piece is said to go to auction at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12.

This year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

On the work front, Priyanka has been garnering a lot of accolades for her recently released streaming series 'Citadel' in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.

