Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's pre-Met moment with their daughter; check out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked absolutely stunning as they twinned for their MET Gala looks this year. The couple were in New York for the Gala along with their daughter. While they were busy getting ready for the big night of fashion, Priyanka and Nick did not leave their little munchkin behind.

Ahead of her MET Gala appearance, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories top give a glimpse of her preparation for the big night. Starting her day with a workout, she later shared a video of getting her makeup done. In one of the pictures, she is seen with Malti Marie sitting on her lap as Priyanka pointed at make-up kits. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "MET glam with mama #MM".

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram feed to share a picture with the 'Ladies' of his life. Nick wrote in the caption, "Pre-Met with my girls." In one frame, Nick and Priyanka got cosy to set the perfect frame. In another, Nick was seen holding Malti, while the little one clutched the singer's tie.

Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress, paired with an 11.6-carat diamond necklace while Nick donned a white shirt, black pants, tie and a leather jacket. Nick also took to Instagram to share some pre Met moments with his wife and daughter.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

