Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars stage confusion between her and Emma Stone
<< Back to Elections 2024

Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars stage confusion between her and Emma Stone

Updated on: 13 March,2024 02:15 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Michelle handed Emma Stone's Oscar statuette to Jennifer Lawrence on the Oscars stage causing confusion

Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars stage confusion between her and Emma Stone

US actress Emma Stone (3rd R) accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things" from (from L) US actress Sally Field, US actress Jennifer Lawrence, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, US-South African actress Charlize Theron and US actress Jessica Lange onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars stage confusion between her and Emma Stone
x
00:00

The Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has issued a clarification on what led to the confusion between her and ‘Poor Things’ actress Emma Stone at the 96th Oscars stage, when the latter won the Best Actress honour.


Michelle along with fellow past Oscar winners and actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, and Jessica Lange were on hand at Sunday's ceremony to present the award for Best Actress, reports ‘People’ magazine.


Each actress gave a short speech about this year's nominees -- Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, and Carey Mulligan -- before the ‘Poor Things’ actress was pronounced the winner.


Michelle handed Emma Stone's Oscar statuette to Jennifer Lawrence on the Oscars stage causing confusion.

As Emma Stone walked onto the stage, she told the women that her custom Louis Vuitton gown had ripped before walking over to Michelle, who was holding onto the statuette.

As per ‘People’, Michelle, still holding onto the Oscar, walked over to Lawrence, who took it from her hands and presented it to Emma.

After Emma said, "Thank you", she and Lawrence laughed before hugging each other.

The exchange caused moviegoers to voice their confusion online, causing Michelle to clear the air in an Instagram.

The actress wrote: "Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis, always there for each other.”

The post included a picture of Michelle smiling from ear to ear as Lawrence handed the Oscar to Emma.

Michelle won the award for Best Actress in 2023 for her work on ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

Curtis also starred in the film and took home the win for Best Supporting Actress.

Emma and Lawrence have also been long-time friends, who first met through Woody Harrelson.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

emma stone Oscars 2024 hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK