Never Have I Ever’s final season in June

Never Have I Ever

The streaming series, 'Never Have I Ever' is returning with its fourth season. The final season is set to premiere on June 8.

The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student, who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series with Fisher doubling up as the showrunner.

Never Have I Ever has been produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The series will drop on streaming giant Netflix.

