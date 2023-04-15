Breaking News
Mumbai: Goregaon East’s year-old dhol pathak silenced forever
Mumbai: Three years after Dahisar land deal expose, Kirit Somaiya seeks FIR
Mumbai: Man booked for abusing cop in Dadar
Mumbai: Contractor yet to be issued notice for city’s water woes
Mumbai: Casting director running prostitution racket held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Never Have I Evers final season in June

Never Have I Ever’s final season in June

Updated on: 16 April,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl

Never Have I Ever’s final season in June

Never Have I Ever


The streaming series, 'Never Have I Ever' is returning with its fourth season. The final season is set to premiere on June 8.


The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. 



It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student, who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.


Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series with Fisher doubling up as the showrunner.

Also Read: Netflix's 'Class' renewed for second season

Never Have I Ever has been produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The series will drop on streaming giant Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

netflix hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK