Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Never Have I Ever season 4 teaser and premiere date out

'Never Have I Ever' season 4 teaser and premiere date out

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The streaming platform Netflix taking to their Twitter handle on Thursday dropped a teaser to announce the show's release date. The high-school drama will be released on June 8

'Never Have I Ever' season 4 teaser and premiere date out

Picture Courtesy/Netflix's Twitter account


The popular web series 'Never Have I Ever' will return with season 4 as its release date is out. The lead character of the series Devi Vishwakarma will be sharing insight into her life as a final-year student in the new season.


The streaming platform Netflix taking to their Twitter handle on Thursday dropped a teaser to announce the show's release date. The high-school drama will be released on June 8.




The plot of the story includes another distraction in the life of Devi. The new guy in Devi's life will be Ethan who Michael Cimino will play. His character arrives after Paxton's departure to college. At the end of Season 3, Devi had seemingly moved on from her crush on Paxton and was involved with option B, Ben.

Makers have added to the thrill by promising a wedding in this season but not disclosing the names of the bride and groom.

'Never Have I Ever' is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Also Read: Netflix's 'Class' renewed for second season

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

netflix Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK