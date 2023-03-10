Nick Jonas releases his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan', King gets 'goosebumps'

American pop star Nick Jonas has finally unveiled his version of Indian rapper King's blockbuster track 'Maan Meri Jaan' and the latter said that he got "goosebumps". The new version of 'Maan Meri Jaan', which is titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' features English vocals from Nick Jonas. The song was released on March 10

Pic/ King's Instagram

The new version of 'Maan Meri Jaan', which is titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' features English vocals from Nick Jonas. The song was released on March 10.

The lyrics of the song are mostly the same sung by King, to which Nick has lent his vocal prowess and added lyrics in English. Nick can also be heard singing the hook line 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' at one point.

The American pop star took to Instagram, where he shared the revamped version and captioned it: "Let's get it!! 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' with @ifeelking is out now."

King commented: "Today is the day Ill never forget. Thanks brother. Every time Im' listening to this 100% goosebumps... Lets gooo"

The rapper has posted a string of stories, promoting the track and expressing his gratefulness to the Hollywood singer for his support in pushing the already hit track on a global scale. King mentioned that the newly dropped track is an 'old soul in a new body'

The song on Nick's Instagram has over 67,202 likes and 74,7,000 views on the platform.

Arpan Kumar Chandel, who is also known as KING, was a part of the first season of the rap-based reality show 'Hustle' in 2019, and was seen as a squad boss on 'Hustle 2.0' in 2022, He has done his Bollywood debut by the hit rap song 'Sahi Galat' in 'Drishyam 2'. ‘Sahi Galat’ song is written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, apart from his songs, KING often makes headlines for his social media uploads. The singer is quite popular on Instagram. KING has a massive fan base of 3.2 million.

(With inputs from IANS)