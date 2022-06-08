Nick Jonas rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries during softball game

Nick is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends. Wife Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Paris, has been spotted alongside Nick before his softball games

Nick Jonas. Pic/Yogen Shah

American actor and singer Nick Jonas sustained injuries while playing softball on Sunday. Now, videos of the Jonas Brother Singer getting into an Emergency room has gone viral on social media.

Page Six shared the video, in which Nick can be seen limping into the hospital along with his older brother Kevin. According to the news outlet, Nick was several innings into a softball game when he appeared to be hit in the groin with the ball.

Resharing the video on Instagram, fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

