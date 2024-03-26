Breaking News
Nicole Kidman says daughter Sunday Rose encouraged her to get 'Big Little Lies' S3 off ground

Updated on: 26 March,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman says her daughter Sunday Rose was the driving force behind getting a third season for her critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies"

Nicole Kidman. Pic/AFP

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman says her daughter Sunday Rose was the driving force behind getting a third season for her critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies".


Kidman, who also serves as producer with co-star Reese Witherspoon on the HBO show, said the 15-year-old had seen both the seasons and said there had to be another one too.


In the show's second chapter, Celeste (Kidman) and her friends have to keep the truth about the death of Celeste's husband (played by Alexander Skarsgard in the first season) a secret from his pestering mother, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep).


"My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third'.

"She's like, 'Celeste, she's not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise'," Kidman told Elle magazine.

The previous two seasons of "Big Little Lies" aired in 2017 and 2019. In November, Kidman announced the return of the series with the third season.

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the show follows Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz as five women in Monterey, California, who become embroiled in a murder investigation. 

