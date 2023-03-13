Oscars 2023: List of winners

Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the best actress trophy, while Brendan Fraser returned to centre stage with his best actor award for his role as an overweight reclusive professor in "The Whale"

US film producer Jonathan Wang (C) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Multiverse dramedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' emerged as the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, taking home the coveted best picture trophy along with awards for its star cast --Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as the Daniels, won for both directing and original screenplay for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'Naatu Naatu', the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster 'RRR', created history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the best original song category.

Here are the list of winners:

Best picture: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best actor: Brendan Fraser for 'The Whale'

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best original song: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

Best original screenplay: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best adapted screenplay: 'Women Talking'

Best film editing: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best animated feature: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'

Best international feature film: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Best documentary feature: 'Navalny'

Best live action short: 'An Irish Goodbye'

Best cinematography: James Friend for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Best makeup and hairstyling: 'The Whale'

Best costume design: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Best documentary short: 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Best animated short: 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'

Best production design: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Best music (original score): Volker Bertelmann for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Best visual Effects: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Best sound: 'Top Gun: Maverick'

