Nicole Scherzinger gets engaged to rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger with boyfriend Thom Evans. Pic/Instagram

Popular American dance-pop group Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. Scherzinger (44), took to Instagram to share snaps of the moment her Scottish boyfriend Evans (38), popped the question during a trip to Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal. Nicole aptly captioned her post: “I said yes,” along with a ring emoji. Evans also posted the same pictures on his Instagram account, captioning them: "My Ever After”.

As per People, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Afterparty in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. In May, Scherzinger shared photos on Instagram from their trip to Portugal. Scherzinger and Evans first met in 2019 when the rugby player appeared as a contestant on 'X Factor: Celebrity', where Scherzinger was serving as a judge, as per reports.

Evans previously dated model and actress Kelly Brook, whom he split from in 2013. Scherzinger previously dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019. In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.

